Short Interest in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Drops By 7.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 16,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
FIGS Price Performance
Shares of FIGS opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS
In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.