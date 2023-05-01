Short Interest in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Drops By 7.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 16,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

