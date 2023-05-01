Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Expands By 19.4%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. 154,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $47.01.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.