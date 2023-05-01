Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Expands By 19.4%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. 154,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 574,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 32.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 420,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

