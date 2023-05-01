Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Increases By 18.8%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,287. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

