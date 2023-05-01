Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Expands By 12.0%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.47. 13,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,355. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

