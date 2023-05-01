Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Decreases By 22.0%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $171.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FVCBankcorp news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,971 shares of company stock worth $584,226 in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

