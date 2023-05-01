Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Expands By 8.4%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 1,414,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 130,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,312. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.