Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 21.9%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 1,184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.3 days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

HAIIF remained flat at $2.55 on Monday. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

