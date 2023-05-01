Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Declines By 11.8%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 299,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
