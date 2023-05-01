Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Declines By 11.8%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 299,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

