Short Interest in Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Grows By 21.6%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS HOYFF opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

