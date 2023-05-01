Short Interest in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Expands By 15.1%

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

IAC Trading Up 3.1 %

IAC traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $53.35. 1,026,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.