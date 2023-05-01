Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Increases By 12.6%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. 13,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,794. Immunome has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

