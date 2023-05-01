Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Increases By 10.9%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. 10,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec upgraded Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at $942,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $475,204 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intevac by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Intevac by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

