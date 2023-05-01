Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Increases By 10.9%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. 10,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Intevac

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec upgraded Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at $942,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $475,204 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intevac by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Intevac by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

