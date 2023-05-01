Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Drops By 13.9%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 275,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 1,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,609. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 215.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Intrusion

(Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.