Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Grows By 18.5%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 953,600 shares. Approximately 61.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Jaguar Health Company Profile

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

