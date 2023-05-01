Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Declines By 16.0%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JUGG. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth $454,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JUGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.27. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

