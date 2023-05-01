Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Grows By 19.9%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 967,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,479. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

