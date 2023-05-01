Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Declines By 7.9%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $200.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average of $176.63. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

