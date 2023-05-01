Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Increases By 16.9%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Manitex International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 7,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Manitex International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,482,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

