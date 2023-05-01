Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Drops By 14.3%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.52. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.