Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Drops By 14.3%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Marui Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.52. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.
Marui Group Company Profile
