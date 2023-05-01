Short Interest in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declines By 12.3%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 18,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $188,566,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $142,412,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,182. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

