Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expands By 16.4%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 734,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.14. 395,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03. Masimo has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.