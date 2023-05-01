Short Interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Rises By 21.0%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Meta Data Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AIU traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $1.05. 5,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Meta Data has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

