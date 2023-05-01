Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Decreases By 8.4%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. 7,123,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

