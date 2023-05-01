Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Rises By 16.0%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 615,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTCO. Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 56.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natura &Co by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Price Performance

About Natura &Co

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 560,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

