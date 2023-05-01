Short Interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Rises By 16.1%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $76.63. 10,005,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.