Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases By 16.9%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Northrim BanCorp Price Performance
Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $7.05 on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The company has a market capitalization of $195.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp
In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
Featured Stories
