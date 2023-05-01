Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases By 16.9%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $7.05 on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The company has a market capitalization of $195.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

