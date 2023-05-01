Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Increases By 17.3%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 323,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,798,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 449,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 414,097 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $2,477,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Stories

