Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Declines By 21.4%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 1,062,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,177. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $645.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $58.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.