Short Interest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Expands By 23.7%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stevanato Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.88 ($0.98) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.51 ($29.46). The stock had a trading volume of 483,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,693. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.83) and a 52-week high of €28.21 ($31.34). The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.40 and a 200 day moving average of €20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on STVN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
