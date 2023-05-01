Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Declines By 9.6%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 735.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIOVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIOVF remained flat at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $559.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

