Short Interest in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Rises By 15.3%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,149,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,438,614.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 730,114 shares of company stock worth $5,433,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 192,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,855. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

