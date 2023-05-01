SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $2.32 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

