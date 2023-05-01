Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $49.26. 707,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Silgan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

