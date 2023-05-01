Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Silgan Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SLGN traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 707,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

