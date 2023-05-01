Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.00 million-$248.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.55 million.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 828,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,605,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,161,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 91,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

