Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,351,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 20,530,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sinch AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$2.92 and a one year high of C$2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.62.

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following divisions: Messaging; Voice and Video; Email; and Operators. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing of personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

