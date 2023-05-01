SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,910,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 28.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

