Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Sleep Number Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 747,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

