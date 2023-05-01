Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 48851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.