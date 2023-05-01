SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 101,675,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,098,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

