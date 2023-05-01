Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Bank of America increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SON traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 877,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.