Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.14.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

