Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 41,357,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,096,352. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Southwestern Energy

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

