SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lessened by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 16.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.62. The stock had a trading volume of 415,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

