SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $150,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $184.16. 3,904,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,492. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $190.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

