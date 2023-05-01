SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 7.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

