SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.15 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

