SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.12. 4,584,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,374. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

