SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 745,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,316. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

