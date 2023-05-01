SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Cut by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $56.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

